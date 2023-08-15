Crop insurance for Australian farmers: Ensuring harvest security

There are a range of different crop insurance policies aimed at improving your business resilience and financial stability. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Your farm is your livelihood. Yields are susceptible to high impact events, which can at times, result in major financial loss.

Unpredictable weather patterns, natural disasters, pests, diseases and more factors threaten your potential profits and can leave you fearful to invest in farm modernisation or expansion.

But here's the good part:

In order to protect Australian agribusiness from the many risks that are associated with growing and harvesting crops, rural finance partners provide a range of different crop insurance policies aimed at improving your business resilience and financial stability.

What are the biggest risks to crops in Australia?

Fire

Hail

Disease

Pest infestations



Drought

Too much rain

Frost

Pests

Straying livestock

Chemical overspraying

Do you need crop insurance?

Consider the facts:

Adverse weather, pest infestations and plant disease are common and high impact perils that threaten your crops.

Having crop insurance provides you with financial protection and stability, freeing up your funds to invest in modern equipment and technologies, without fearing the consequences of a less than ideal harvest.

Consider taking out insurance on the following types of crops:

1. Broadacre: Cereals, grains, legumes, oilseeds

2. Orchard: Fruit, nuts, olives

3. Viticulture: grapes including wine grapes

4. Industrial crops: sugarcane, cotton

The most popular crop insurance policies in Australia fall under the category of Named Peril Insurance. Such products provide farmers with protection against specific perils named explicitly within the policy such as fire, hail and frost.

Crop revenue insurance protects your revenue, rather than your yield or production levels. These products compensate your business for the difference between expected and actual revenue, factoring in fluctuations in market pricing.

Rural finance providers provide a range of varied insurance policies to help you find the right crop insurance for your farm.

The benefit of tailored products is that you will only pay for the cover that your unique situation requires. Consider if these targeted products provide the best cover for your farm:

1. Early cover for next season's winter crops:

Climate change and weather fluctuations have a significant impact on seasonal growth. Insurance for next season's crops provides a safety net in the event of crop failure or reduced yields.

2. Storage and transit cover for harvested seed:

These products protect you from financial loss should your harvested seed suffer damage or loss while stored or in transit. This may include cover for damage from storms, fire, spontaneous combustion and damage from vehicles or animals.

In summary

Climate change has brought on unpredictable weather patterns that threaten to intensify in the future, leaving a question mark above seasonal crops and yields. Profits are also susceptible to the effects of pests, diseases and natural disasters.