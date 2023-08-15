Manning Great Lakes Police District officers are appealing to members of the public for their assistance to help identify a male they believe could be responsible for a break and enter at Forster last Sunday morning, August 13.
Just before 7.30am a business in Enterprise Court, Forster was broken into and a substantial amount of property stolen.
As inquiries continue, police are appealing for anyone who has information about this incident or who may have seen anyone in the vicinity during this time frame.
Investigators are also appealing for anyone who may have dashcam footage, which may be able to assist with this investigation.
In particular, police are seeking to identify the male seen at the location at the time of the break and enter.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Forster police on 6555 1299 or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
Police event E92847510 relates to this incident.
Information is treated in strict confidence.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
