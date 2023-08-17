BLACK Head Surf Club has started preparations to celebrate the club's 100th anniversary in 2025.
"We will be celebrating this birthday with flair and have started to set things up in anticipation of really showing how proud we are of our great little club and all its achievements,'' newly elected club president, Suz Gerrish said.
"We will establish a centenary committee to structure - oversee and plan for 2025," Suz said.
"Anyone who has any suggestions or ideas of things we can implement into our celebrations, let me know as soon as possible by email or direct message," she said.
"We are open to any ideas you may have or things you may have been a part of in other organisations, for their 100 years celebrations.''
Meanwhile, Black Head will hosting two registration days for the 2023-24 surfing season.
Registrations will be taken on September 24 and October 8 at the surf club.
The first official nippers day is on Sunday, October 22.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.