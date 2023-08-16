SOUTHERN United will look to complete the Newcastle Zone 2 season-proper with an undefeated record in Saturday's clash with fourth placed Barnsley at Boronia Park.
There was no football last weekend, as it was set aside for washed out fixtures,
Ospreys' first grade coach, Jonathon Newman expects a tough contest this Saturday, August 19 pointing out that Barnsley caused his side some problems in the first round.
"We will not be resting on our laurels that's for sure,'' he said.
"They're a big, physical side with some talented players and given that they could finish anywhere from third to sixth, I'd say they'll be pretty desperate as well.''
Newman expects to field a full strength side.
He rested Nate Deas, Jake Camilleri and Joey Forrester from the win over Bellbird a fortnight ago
The Ospreys have already sealed promotion to a higher grade for next year and are the 2023 champions.
Nothing that happens on Saturday will change that.
Newman said that was the target when the club was admitted into the Newcastle competition.
"We've sealed the promotion position and in doing so, won the league," he said.
"That was the target before the season and my expectations were that we would do that with the playing squad, coaches, club volunteers, supporters and sponsors that we have.''
Southern United reserve grade will finish the season-proper in third place and will meet Cooks Hill at Lambton in the opening week of the finals series.
The Ospreys faint hope of claiming a top two berth was extinguished when held to a 0-0 draw by Bellbird last match.
