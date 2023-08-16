Great Lakes Advocate
Southern United meet fourth placed Barnsley at Boronia Park this Saturday

August 16 2023 - 12:00pm
Joey Forrester is expected to turn out for Southern United in Saturday's clash against Barnsley at Boronia Park. This will be the last round of the competition-proper.
SOUTHERN United will look to complete the Newcastle Zone 2 season-proper with an undefeated record in Saturday's clash with fourth placed Barnsley at Boronia Park.

