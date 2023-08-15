FORSTER-Tuncurry Hawks will be out to avoid the wooden spoon in this Saturday's (August 19) Group Three Rugby League clash against Wauchope at Wauchope.
This will be the final round of the season-proper.
Going into the encounter the Hawks are on three points, one clear of the last placed Wauchope.
Wauchope won the first round clash at Tuncurry 36-33 after the Hawks led for the majority of the encounter.
The winning try came in the last 30 seconds of the second half.
The Hawks were beaten 44-6 by competition leaders Old Bar last Sunday, August 13 at Tuncurry.
Ashton Hilder scored for the Hawks while Riley Glover kicked the goal.
The Hawks have consolidated second spot in women's league tag and will meet Taree City in the preliminary semi-final on Sunday, August 27 at a venue to be determined.
Forster has the bye this weekend.
League tag will be Forster's only representative in the finals series this year.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.