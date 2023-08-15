Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

This game will be the final round of the season-proper.

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated August 15 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ashton Hilder was Forster's try scorer against Old Bar.
Ashton Hilder was Forster's try scorer against Old Bar.

FORSTER-Tuncurry Hawks will be out to avoid the wooden spoon in this Saturday's (August 19) Group Three Rugby League clash against Wauchope at Wauchope.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.