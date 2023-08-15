Great Lakes Advocate
Twelve clubs play in the league with 11 from the Manning and Great Lakes area along with Gloucester

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated August 16 2023 - 8:41am, first published August 15 2023 - 6:00pm
Bayden Hobson-Pasi puts boot to ball for Pacific Palms in last year's Southern League men's grand final against Wingham.
FOOTBALL Mid North Coast may have to change the format of the Southern League men's competition next year to counter a lack of match officials.

MM

Mick McDonald

Local News

