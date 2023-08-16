GROUP Three Junior Rugby League international grade (under 13s to 16s) semi-finals will be played at Tuncurry's Harry Elliott Oval this Sunday, August 20.
The Hawks minor premier under 15 side will be in action.
They'll meet Red Rovers, with the game timed to kick-off at 2.25pm.
Hawks Green and Gold under 13s will clash in the tier 1 semi-final from 11.10am.
On the last occasion these two sides met the game ended in a 13-13 draw.
This promises to be one of the best games on the program.
The opening week of the finals series was held last weekend, with games at Taree, Old Bar and Port Macquarie.
Port Macquarie will host the league tag, mod (under 11s and 12s) and girl's tackle grades this weekend before Sunday's matches at the Elliott Oval.
Forster-Tuncurry sides fared well last weekend.
Under 12 league tag green defeated Wingham 18-8 while the under 11 Green had a big 42-24 results against Port Breakers.
The Hawks under 13 girls tackle side accounted for Wingham 26-0 while the under 13 Gold beat Lake Cathie 36-8 and the under 14s downed Old Bar 30-14.
Port Sharks Blake downed the second placed 13 Green side 16-12 but the Hawks remain in the race this weekend.
The under 12 league tag Gold side lost to Old Bar 28-12 to end what has been a great season.
Group Three Junior Rugby League's season will culminate with grand finals to be played from September 1-3. League president, Warren Blissett said it has been a successful year.
