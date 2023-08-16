Great Lakes Advocate
Under 15s minor premier, the Hawks will be in action

By Mick McDonald
August 16 2023 - 10:00am
Forster-Tuncurry Hawks under 11s after their strong 42-24 win over Port Breakers in the junior league semi-finals. Photo Forster-Tuncurry Junior Rugby League
GROUP Three Junior Rugby League international grade (under 13s to 16s) semi-finals will be played at Tuncurry's Harry Elliott Oval this Sunday, August 20.

