NETBALLER, Eva De Bono has been named in the NSW Primary Schools side to contest the Australian championships in Perth.
Eva, who lives at Old Bar but plays for Forster Netball Club, was named in the team following the three day NSW championships played recently in Port Macquarie.
She was co-captain of the Hunter squad that went through the event undefeated to be the state champion.
She now heads to Perth for the nationals on September 9.
Eva thought she played pretty well at the state titles but said she was 'really surprised' to make the team for the nationals.
She's now 'definitely' looking forward to the opportunity to represent NSW against the best players of her age in Australia.
She played centre for NSW and hopes that's the role she'll have for the nationals, where NSW would be among the favourites for overall honours.
Eva made the Hunter team following selection trials while representing Manning region.
Originally from the Central Coast, Eva started playing netball when she was six.
She then moved to Old Bar and played with that club in the Manning competition.
However, Manning didn't field at team in the under 12s division at this year's state junior championships, so Eva relocated to the Great Lakes Association.
I just love the game.- NSW Primary Schools netball team member, Eva De Bono
She represented Great Lakes at the state division three played at Liverpool earlier this year, where the side performed credible against strong opposition.
Eva plays with the Forster club and her team is currently second in the under 12s.
"Making new friends and playing hard,'' Eva replied when asked what she likes about netball.
"I just love the game.''
She's a devoted Sydney Swifts supporter in Super Netball and watches the team on television whenever she gets the opportunity.
Maddy Proud is her favourite player.
Playing with the Swifts is Eva's long term ambition.
However, she doesn't limit herself strictly to netball.
Eva plays league tag with the Old Bar Pirates in the Group Three under 12 competition, with the side playing Forster-Tuncurry in the tier 2 semi-finals last Friday night at Taree Recreation Ground.
Eva also plays touch football in the Taree junior competition and has represented at regional level.
A middle, Eva has also represented Hunter at the state primary schools touch championships.
But while she enjoys both league tag and touch, Eva says netball is definitely number one.
She can't wait for game day to roll around.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.