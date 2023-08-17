Love, wonderful veterinary care and professional help has seen this week's Pet of the Week transform from an underweight, sick little doggie to an affectionate, playful pup.
Adopted from the Northern Territory, the five-year-old staffy cross was in a terrible condition when Sweet Pea visited for a welfare check.
Chip was in serious need of veterinary care; he was suffering from a chronic eye condition, deep skin infections, and was extremely underweight.
Despite the pain he was suffering Chip was still a happy and sweet boy.
In the two months since Chip was surrendered he has come along in leaps and bounds and is almost a brand new doggie.
Chip is a handsome and passionate boy, affectionate and gentle who just wants to please everyone and receive lots of love.
He loves to play and roll in the grass. But, fetching and chasing a ball is one of his favourite activities.
His ideal forever home would be a family who gives him time to settle into another new environment.
