Council

The block is located in Lions Park, just south of Bulahdelah

By Staff Writers
August 16 2023 - 7:00am
Bulahdelah Lions Club members Glenn and Helen Dafter, David Gillespie and MidCoast Council strategy and projects manager, Amanda Hatton. Picture supplied.
Motorists travelling along the Pacific Highway near Bulahdelah can be assured a more comfortable trip following the completion of a new amenities block.

