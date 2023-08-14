FORSTER Tuncurry Dolphins had a couple of goals in mind coming into the last round Lower North Coast Rugby Union clash at Tuncurry - celebrate Sean Hassett's 100th game and build momentum leading into this weekend's first round of finals.
The womens 10s side went into the match against Gloucester with a lot of confidence after a big win against Wallamba. It showed in this game with their set piece, ruck defence and attacking structure looking much more fluent than it has for much of the year.
Gloucester got off to a good start and scored a couple of early tries to take back any advantage the Dolphins had gained. Gabby Bolt put her hand up to lead from the front with some bone rattling tackles and most memorable of all was a 70-metre run to help put Chenoa Andrews away for a try under the posts.
This display encouraged others to follow the example and really muscle up, showing what a strong team they are, and how much they have improved week to week.
The tackling from Maddi Rogers and Wendy Wilkins was outstanding. Unfortunately, the Dolphins lost one of their star players, Mia Simon to concussion, which will see her miss at least two weeks. This really halted their charge making the score line 26-12, just a little bit too much for the girls to rein in. It was, however, a marked improvement on last time these two teams met when Gloucester won 41-7.
Sean Hassett led the men's first grade team out in his 100th game, a fitting gesture to a player who has given so much to the club both on and off the field. To see him grow from stringy 16-17-year-old into a hard running and hard hitting back rower has been an absolute privilege.
The boys set the tone of the game early with a very slick backline move ending in a try to fly half Liam Brady. He followed this up shortly after with a crafty flick to hooker Neil Flanders to crash over for a try.
Outside of this, it became the Angus Edwards and Memphis McBride show with both scoring three tries, with Edwards adding an extra four conversions to his points total. These two boys put on possibly the best display of broken field running that has been seen at Peter Barclay field for a long time. Super-sub Colin Harris made his presence felt with some barnstorming runs and a nice little crash over try as reward for his efforts.
In the absence of usual lineout jumpers Ollie Wynne and Darcy Ryan, a very able replacement was found in Rohan Garney, who did an amazing job playing a role he was very unfamiliar with. Kaleb Trudgett again gave great service from halfback to really get the Dolphins on the front foot and allow the speedsters to attack.
Blake Polson was back from injury and made a difference with his big runs and work rate in defence.
Both sides travel to Wauchope for the first round of finals on Saturday and both need wins if they wish to advance into week two.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.