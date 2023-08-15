MidCoast Council has no plans to remove cars or roads in CBDs (Wharf Street, Forster).
Liveable communities director, Paul De Szell was replying to one of three submissions after the Draft Footpath Activities in Town Centres Policy was place on public exhibition for 25 working days earlier this year.
"The intent of the draft Footpath Activities in Town Centres Policy is to encourage the use of footpaths so that they are attractive and vibrant," Mr De Szell responded.
"The suggestions made in this submission are outside the scope and intent of the draft policy.
"The policy supports council's commitment to improving the local economy by encouraging the use of footpaths in town centres in order to contribute to their attractiveness and vibrancy while maintaining community access and safety."
"Footpaths are public spaces that adjoin our roads, the document reads.
"Often businesses or community groups seek to use the footpath for activities such as outdoor dining, displaying goods and signage.
"These uses are specifically encouraged in town centres to make them attractive and vibrant and to encourage economic growth and activity.
It is around 10 years now that the Vibrant Spaces strategy commenced in the Taree CBD area, and this has certainly grown.- Deputy mayor, Alan Tickle
"Part of making town centres attractive and vibrant is also ensuring community access and safety are maintained when using the footpath."
Before the draft policy was accepted by councillors attending the July monthly ordinary meeting, deputy mayor, Alan Tickle acknowledged the architect of the popular Vibrant Spaces initiative and members of the Taree business community, who he said drove the matter.
"It is around 10 years now that the Vibrant Spaces strategy commenced in the Taree CBD area, and this has certainly grown," Cr Tickle said.
"Both the community and the business people have embraced that and it now become the norm," he said.
"It has flowed out to other areas in our local government area.
"The pedestrian and footpath users happily co-exist with the businesses and it gives a feeling that these businesses are alive, they're vibrant, they're active and seeing people go through the merchandise and pop in to buy is fantastic
"It's been a massive winner."
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
