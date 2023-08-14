A man has been airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle with serious injuries after a fall from a trail bike.
Late yesterday afternoon, Sunday, August 13, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to assist NSW Ambulance paramedics at a rural property north-west of Stroud.
The man, aged in his 40s, was treated at the scene for injuries to his chest and legs.
NSW Ambulance paramedics and emergency services assisted the helicopter critical care medical team to stabilise the man before being flown to Newcastle in a stable condition.
No further information is available.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.