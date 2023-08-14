Great Lakes Advocate
The accident occurred on a rural property near Stroud

By Jeanene Duncan
Updated August 14 2023 - 11:06am, first published 10:00am
A man aged in his 40s was airlifted to Newcastle late yesterday afternoon. Picture supplied.
A man has been airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle with serious injuries after a fall from a trail bike.

