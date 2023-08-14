Great Lakes Advocate
'Rogue' runabout retrieved 12 days after Queen's Head accident injured two men

By Mardi Borg and Sue Stephenson
Updated August 14 2023 - 10:03am, first published 10:00am
Marine Rescue volunteers have retrieved the boat struck by a rogue wave off Queen's Head on August 1, which resulted in two south Kempsey men being seriously injured.

