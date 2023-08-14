Marine Rescue volunteers have retrieved the boat struck by a rogue wave off Queen's Head on August 1, which resulted in two south Kempsey men being seriously injured.
Both men, aged in their 50s, were thrown overboard and suffered serious propeller wounds.
As their fishing runabout took off under power towards Port Macquarie, the men spent 90 minutes swimming to shore where they were found by a passer-by and later airlifted to John Hunter Hospital.
The unmanned runabout was the subject of a "rogue boat alert" and had not been seen until Saturday, August 13, when a fisherman spotted it four nautical miles east of Manning Point.
Marine Rescue NSW inspector, Rodney Page said crews had been searching for the boat since the accident.
"Volunteers from Port Macquarie, Forster-Tuncurry and Crowdy Harrington have been keeping an eye out for the missing vessel after numerous sightings by boaters off the coast," he said.
"Forster Tuncurry 30 has done extensive searching... and (Saturday) morning (August 12) a fisherman came across the overturned runabout offshore and called Marine Rescue NSW.
A volunteer crew on board Crowdy Harrington 30 responded and set out to retrieve the vessel
"The fisherman tied a line to the distressed vessel and stayed with it until the crew on board Crowdy Harrington 30 arrived."
The vessel was extensively damaged and was towed to Crowdy Bay Harbour.
"Retrieving this vessel is a great outcome, it not only removes a navigational hazard but the owner will have it returned," Insp. Page said.
"Vessels usually left to drift are never seen again."
NSW Police are expected to return the vessel to its owner.
