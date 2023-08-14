From rivers to swimming pools, harbours, and beaches, the attraction of the waterways is undeniable.
As Australians, it's part of who we are.
According to the Surf Lifesaving Australia (SLSA) 2022 national coastal safety reports, beaches alone have an estimated 180 million visitations annually - this equates to an average of seven visits for every man, woman, and child regardless of their home address.
Tragically, however, the 2022 National Drowning Report analysis of fatal and non-fatal drowning across Australia between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, revealed 339 people drowned, while an estimated 686 people experienced a non-fatal drowning incident.
Royal Life Saving Society Hunter regional manager, Tanya Brunkhorst said she expected the 2023 National Drowning Report, to be released within the next few weeks, would be even more heart-breaking.
Health experts define 'drowning' as trouble breathing after you get water into your airways.
Sometimes that happens while swimming or bathing - it can come from something as simple as getting water in your windpipe while drinking or getting dunked.
Although water-induced 'trouble breathing,' can be fatal, it isn't always.
You can survive drowning if you get help right away.
You may have heard of the terms 'dry drowning' and 'secondary drowning.'
Those aren't actually medical terms, but they do point to rare complications that you should know about and that are more common in children as their airways are much narrower and, thus, more easily compromised.
With so-called 'dry drowning', water never reaches the lungs.
Instead, breathing in water causes your child's vocal cords to spasm and close up.
That shuts off their airways, making it hard to breathe.
You would start to notice those signs right away - it wouldn't happen days later.
'Secondary drowning' is another term people use to describe another drowning complication.
It happens if water gets into the lungs.
There, it can irritate the lungs' lining and fluid can build up, causing a condition called pulmonary oedema. You'd likely notice your child having trouble breathing right away, and it might get worse over the next 24 hours.
Drowning has been referred to as the 'silent killer'. It can occur quickly and quietly, without any warning noises. Drowning victims are often unable to make any noise at all, let alone scream for help.
Each drowning fatality is a calamity for families and communities especially where children are involved. Drowning continues to be one of the biggest killers of Australian children and the number one cause of fatalities for those under five years of age.
Babies and toddlers are top-heavy, which puts them at higher risk of drowning. If they fall into shallow water, they can't always lift themselves out.
The most common factor in childhood drowning is lack of supervision. Whether at home, visiting family and friends or on holiday, it is always important to keep safety in mind when children are in or near water.
Watch kids when they are in or around water, without being distracted. Young children can drown in as little as a few centimetres of water, so it's important to keep them within an arm's reach of an adult. After use, empty tubs, buckets, containers and kids' pools immediately.
Another major factor in childhood drowning is lack of preparation - this includes having children taught to swim, to becoming educated about water safety. Something as simple as choosing safe coloured swimsuits.
It is now just over a month until the end of term three for school age children and the start of the schools' spring vacation fortnight on Saturday, September 23.
This also coincides with the start of the 2023-24 surf season with raising of surf lifesaving flags on beaches along the entire length of the NSW coastline.
In the coming weeks, families will be making their annual pilgrimage to swimwear shops to make purchases for their ever-growing children.
Colour can make it challenging for lifesavers or parents to quickly rescue a child in distress, be that in water or simply because they are lost or cannot be seen on a crowded beach.
Bright colours like fluorescent green, pink, orange, yellow and red are the safest options for children's swimsuits. It is no coincidence that these hi-vis colours are worn by SLSA lifesavers (yellow and red), water safety officers (orange) and nippers (pink).
Colours to steer clear of altogether are the browns, blacks, greys, whites, and blues. White and blue swimsuits disappear the most quickly by toning in with the water while darker swimwear might be visible underwater in a pool, river or in the surf, they could often be mistaken for leaves, rocks, or seaweed.
Even basic water safety education can mean the difference between someone drowning or not.
Some important areas to teach children are how to identify the hazards of aquatic environments, and how to avoid them at home, at public swimming pools, the beach, rivers, lakes and in dams.
Be sure to emphasise that they should always swim with a buddy. The mantra to be reinforced with people of all ages is 'never swim alone', and never go off into deep water by themselves.
When kids are swimming, they should always be supervised by an adult who knows how to swim.
The summer surf season also coincides with the reappearance of SLSA junior activities program, commonly known as nippers.
It is important for families to know that this is not, however, a learn-to-swim program, but does enhance swimming skills already achieved. Nippers is open to all children aged 5-14 years old. Each week, nippers participate in activities tailored to their age group, including board paddling, swimming, wading, running and beach flags while also learning beach and surf safety, plus social interaction skills.
For all beach visitors, you stay safest by:
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.