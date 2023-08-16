Great Lakes Advocate
The treble team relay has been added to the Run Fest Forster-Tuncurry

Runners head to the finish line in the 10km event held as part of last year's Forster Running Festival.
A NEW event, the treble team relay, has been added to the Run Fest Forster-Tuncurry to be conducted this Sunday, August 20.

