A NEW event, the treble team relay, has been added to the Run Fest Forster-Tuncurry to be conducted this Sunday, August 20.
Teams will be made up of runners contesting the half marathon, 10 and five kilometre events.
All runners entered in treble relay teams will also be included in the half marathon, 10km and five kilometre event individual results.
The festival returned to the sporting calendar last year following a pandemic-enforced break.
The previous event was held in 2019.
Last year's festival marked its 10th anniversary attracting more than 1600 competitors in the various events, despite inclement conditions.
Run Fest Forster-Tuncurry has become a major regional event with local participation and a large number of travellers heading to Forster-Tuncurry to indulge in our beautiful area.- Race director Kevin Chilvers
Organisers are confident close to 2000 runners and walkers will be involved on Sunday, with the weather forecast looking favourable.
"Run Fest Forster-Tuncurry has become a major regional event with local participation and a large number of travellers heading to Forster-Tuncurry to indulge in our beautiful area,'' race director Kevin Chilvers said.
The Treble Bridge Buster will be the ultimate test of endurance.
Here entrants complete the half marathon, 10 and five kilometre events, a combined distance of 36.1km and includes 10 runs over the Forster-Tuncurry bridge.
The names of the finishers are added to the finisher's treble bridge buster honour roll.
A three kilometre run is also held for the younger entrants.
Main Beach is the focal point for the festival.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
