Museum recognised one of the best in the world

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated August 14 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 7:00am
Forster Tuncurry Golf Club president, Sue Bellamy is delighted with yet another accolade. Picture Jeanene Duncan.
Forster Tuncurry Golf Club president, Sue Bellamy is delighted with yet another accolade. Picture Jeanene Duncan.

Forster Tuncurry Golf Club's Tuncurry course can add another accolade to its impressive list of achievements after being named home to one of the 15 best golf museums in the world.

