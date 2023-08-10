Great Lakes Advocate
Forster Tuncurry volunteers attended five rescues during July

By Staff Writers
August 10 2023 - 12:00pm
Marine Rescue Forster Tuncurry attended five rescues during July. Picture Facebook.
Winter hasn't kept boaters off the state's waterways with Marine Rescue NSW volunteers making a record 265 rescues in July, up 46 per cent on the same month last year.

