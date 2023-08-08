Great Lakes Advocate
Seniors card replaced by petrol discount

By Staff Writers
Updated August 9 2023 - 10:38am, first published 7:00am
Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson and NSW Nationals leader, Dugald Saunders with Myall Lakes seniors signing the petition. Picture supplied.
Local member, Tanya Thompson has appealed to residents to sign a petition urging the state government to retain the NSW Regional Seniors Travel Card.

