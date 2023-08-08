Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Bulahdelah man among 74 people arrested by Raptor Squad police in NSW as part of national crackdown on bikie activities

By Staff Writers
Updated August 8 2023 - 1:29pm, first published 1:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has been charged after weapons, drugs and outlaw motorcycle gang gear were allegedly found at a property in the Great Lakes during a national police crackdown on bikie activities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.