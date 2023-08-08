A man has been charged after weapons, drugs and outlaw motorcycle gang gear were allegedly found at a property in the Great Lakes during a national police crackdown on bikie activities.
The State Crime Command's Raptor Squad took part in Operation Morpheus last week, which involved law enforcement agencies from every state and territory in Australia.
Police in NSW arrested 74 people - pressed 243 charges - and seized 15 firearms and $900,000 cash during the five-day blitz.
Among those was a 49-year-old Bulahdelah man, who was allegedly found to have three guns, two replica firearms, ammunition, a crossbow, knives and Comancheros paraphernalia when police searched his home.
Investigators also allegedly discovered three tents containing 32 cannabis plants, five kilograms of dried marijuana, and cannabis seeds and oil.
He was charged with 19 weapons and drug supply counts.
"The results over the past week highlight the strong collaboration and commitment of all jurisdictions in targeting the criminal activities of OMCG [Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs] and their networks," Raptor Squad commander, Detective Superintendent Andrew Koutsoufis said.
"By co-ordinating cross-border and cross jurisdictional operations, we enhance our capabilities to disrupt OMCG networks, who we know are not confined to one particular city or state," he said.
"Raptor Squad remain committed to the unrelenting pursuit of OMCGs and will continue to use the suite of powers available to us to protect the community from these criminals and their activities.
"Our message to OMCGs and their supporters is clear - we are stronger together, and you are in our sights."
