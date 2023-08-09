Great Lakes Advocate
The men will play Old Bar and the women Gloucester.

By Greg Harvie
August 10 2023 - 3:00am
Max Wynne clears the ball for the Dolphins during the second round clash against Wallamba at Tuncurry.
FORSTER Dolphins will be at home to Old Bar and Gloucester in the final round of the Lower North Coast Rugby Union season on Saturday.

