FORSTER Dolphins will be at home to Old Bar and Gloucester in the final round of the Lower North Coast Rugby Union season on Saturday.
The men will play Old Bar and the women Gloucester.
Old Bar is now out of the running for a place in the semi-finals.
The Dolphins will be looking to snap a four game losing run before playing Wallamba in the minor semi-final at Wauchope in a fortnight. Forster's women's 10s team face a tough challenge against the Gloucester Cockies.
Both Forster Tuncurry sides were well rested and ready to rip in after a week off for the bye and against local rival, Wallamba last Saturday.
The girls followed new captain, Chenoa Andrews out, who led from the front in both attack and defence scoring two tries and making some amazing chase down tackles to set the example for the others to follow.
The forwards set the platform early with great counter rucking and good strong runs through the middle of the Bulls' defence, allowing speedsters, including Mia Smith, to do what they do best. Mia scored another two tries.
Forster went in to halftime with a fairly comfortable lead hoping to capitalise on it in the second half.
Wallamba really came out running in the second half managing to score an early try, but that only served to kick the Dolphins back into gear.
The hard running game in conjunction with great kicking from Jess Henwood saw Forster run in a few late tries to seal a great confidence boosting win 44-5.
"It was the little one percenters, the effort plays that impressed him the most about the win," coach, Jarrod Little said.
The Dolphins were hoping to end their run of three straight defeats, but with a few key players missing through injury and other commitments it was always going to be hard against a Wallamba side who had a lot to prove.
Wallamba were first to get the ascendency and never really let it go despite some good attacking raids.
Blake Newcombe added another try to his tally for the year and a penalty goal to Liam Brady levelled the scores 8-8 at one stage.
Not being able to sustain pressure on the Bulls for long periods of time impacted on the way the Dolphins wanted to play the game.
The second half was a similar story for the Dolphins unfortunately with some incisive runs from Jacob Williams and Memphis McBride just not producing points when needed. Wallamba managed to grab a very rare penalty try which pushed the result even further away from the Dolphins.
Add on another try and penalty goal and it was just a bridge too far for the Dolphins. Kaleb Trudgett who was players' player, was rewarded with the last try of the game which he quickly converted to make the final score 28-15 to the Bulls.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.