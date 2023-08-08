Both Forster Tuncurry rugby sides were well rested and ready to rip in after a week off for the bye and against local rival Wallamba what better opportunity.
The weather gods did the right thing and gave another day of perfect rugby conditions.
The girls were led out by new captain, Chenoa Andrews, who led from the front in both attack and defence scoring two tries and making some amazing chase down tackles to set the example for the others to follow.
The forwards set the platform early with great counter rucking and good strong runs through the middle of the Bulls' defence, allowing speedsters out wide Mia Simon, who scored another two tries, to do what they do best.
Forster went in to halftime with a fairly comfortable lead hoping to capitalise on it in the second half.
It was the little one percenters, the effort plays that impressed him the most about the win- Forster women's 10s coach Jarrod Little
Wallamba really came out running in the second half managing to score an early try, but that only served to kick the Dolphins back into gear. The hard running game in conjunction with great kicking from Jess Henwood saw Forster run in a few late tries to seal a great confidence boosting win 44-5.
""It was the little one percenters, the effort plays that impressed him the most about the win," coach Jarrod Little said.
The Dolphins were hoping to end their run of three straight defeats, but with a few key players missing through injury and other commitments it was always going to be hard against a Wallamba side who had a lot to prove.
As always seems to be the case the game got off to a slow start while both teams tried to find their feet and get some time with the ball. The Bulls were first to get the ascendency and never really let it go despite some good attacking raids. Blake Newcombe added another try to his tally for the year and a penalty goal to Liam Brady levelled the scores 8-8 at one stage. Not being able to sustain pressure on the Bulls for long periods of time impacted on the way the Dolphins wanted to play the game.
The second half was a similar story for the Dolphins unfortunately with some incisive runs from Jacob Williams and Memphis McBride into the bulls defence just not producing points when needed. Wallamba managed to grab a very rare penalty try which pushed the result even further away from the Dolphins. Add on another try and penalty goal and it was just a bridge too far for the Dolphins.
RELATED: Dolphins set for semi-finals
Kaleb Trudgett who was players' player on the day, was justly rewarded with the last try of the game which he quickly converted to provide a much better reflection of the game in the final score 28-15 to the Bulls.
There's one more game before finals at home against Old Bar/Gloucester on Saturday. This will also coincide with sponsors' day and gives an opportunity to say thanks to the people and businesses that have supported us throughout the year.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.