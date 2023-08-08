As always seems to be the case the game got off to a slow start while both teams tried to find their feet and get some time with the ball. The Bulls were first to get the ascendency and never really let it go despite some good attacking raids. Blake Newcombe added another try to his tally for the year and a penalty goal to Liam Brady levelled the scores 8-8 at one stage. Not being able to sustain pressure on the Bulls for long periods of time impacted on the way the Dolphins wanted to play the game.