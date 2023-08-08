Great Lakes Advocate
Southern United too strong for Bellbird

By Mick McDonald
August 8 2023 - 10:00am
Ethan Perry scored three goals in Southern United's 6-1 defeat of Bellbird in the Newcastle Zone 2 clash at Bellbird.
ETHAN Perry marked his return to the first grade starting lineup with a three goal performance as Southern United defeated Bellbird 6-1 in the penultimate Newcastle Zone 1 football round at Bellbird.

