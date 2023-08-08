ETHAN Perry marked his return to the first grade starting lineup with a three goal performance as Southern United defeated Bellbird 6-1 in the penultimate Newcastle Zone 1 football round at Bellbird.
However, Southern United's reserve grade side played at 0-0 draw against Bellbird, ending the side's chances of a top two finish. The Ospreys meet Barnsley at Boronia on Saturday in the final round of the season, with the semi-finals to start the following week.
Southern hit the lead early in the first grade encounter against the side running last and with only one win this season.
Roan Whiteman posted the first goal from a header and then Perry made it 2-0
"A ball left to bounce in the box and a cracking finish from Bellbird's skipper saw us concede though, and Bellbird really lifted, until Lachie France was chopped down in the box and finished his penalty in style,'' Newman said.
"I asked the players at half time for another three goals and they responded.''
Perry to completed a hat-trick on return to the starting lineup and Beau Wynter scored the last.
Two of the second half goals were from set pieces which showed some real creativity which was very pleasing,'' Newman said.
Southern United will look to complete an unbeaten first grade season by accounting for fourth placed Barnsley. Reserve grade will want to fine tune their game before meeting Cooks Hill at Lambton in the opening week of the finals series.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
