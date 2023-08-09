Great Lakes Advocate
The Ospreys meet Barnsley in the final competition round this Saturday, August 12 at Boronia Park

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated August 9 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 12:00pm
Ethan Perry scored three goals in Southern United's 6-1 win over Bellbird at Bellbird last weekend. The Ospreys host Barnsley on Saturday at Boronia.
Ethan Perry scored three goals in Southern United's 6-1 win over Bellbird at Bellbird last weekend. The Ospreys host Barnsley on Saturday at Boronia.

FOURTH placed Barnsley stands in the way of Southern United first grade completing the Newcastle Zone 2 football season with an unbeaten record.

