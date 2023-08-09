FOURTH placed Barnsley stands in the way of Southern United first grade completing the Newcastle Zone 2 football season with an unbeaten record.
The Ospreys meet Barnsley in the final competition round this Saturday, August 12 at Boronia Park.
First grade coach, Jonathon Newman said Barnsley caused Southern problems in the first round encounter.
"We will not be resting on our laurels that's for sure,'' he said.
"They're a big, physical side with some talented players and given that they could finish anywhere from third to sixth, I'd say they'll be pretty desperate as well.''
The Ospreys came out of the match unscathed.
"I rested Nate Deas, Jake Camilleri and Joey Forrester so we should be absolutely full strength across both grades against Barnsley,'' he said.
Newman explained the rest of the clubs in the running for the finals, apart from second placed Lambton Jaffas, all needed results to ensure their positions in the last week of the season.
Did I expect us to be successful? That depends on what your definition of success is.- Ospreys coach, Johathon Newman
However, the Ospreys have already sealed promotion to a higher grade for next year and are the 2023 champions. Nothing that happens on Saturday will change that.
Newman said that was the target when the club was admitted into the Newcastle competition.
"Did I expect us to be successful? That depends on what your definition of success is,'' he said.
"We've sealed the promotion position and in doing so, won the league.
"That was the target before the season and my expectations were that we would do that with the playing squad, coaches, club volunteers, supporters and sponsors that we have.
"I think the players and coaches began thinking about the idea of an unbeaten season at the end of the first round, and then we survived a near miss at (Lambton) Jaffas just two games into the second round.
"That was the wake-up call we needed, and since then it's just been one game at a time.''
Southern United reserve grade will finish the season-proper in third place and will meet Cooks Hill at Lambton in the opening week of the finals series.
The Ospreys faint hope of claiming a top two berth was extinguished when held to a 0-0 draw by Bellbird last weekend.
The first grade side will be at home for the second week against an opponent to be determined.
Meanwhile, a hat-trick of goals to Ethan Perry highlighted Southern United's 6-1 win over Bellbird at Bellbird.
The Ospreys led 3-1 at the break and Newman challenged the players to come up with at least three more goals in the second stanza.
They responded, with Perry adding two goals to the one he notched in the first half.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
