Company of Voices, Great Lakes' premier vocal ensemble, is the recipient of an extraordinary philanthropic gift - a digital grand piano.
"Not in our 24 year history of singing together and raising money for local worthy causes have we ever dreamed of possessing such a wonderful instrument," Company of Voices' founder and director, Leigh Vaughan said.
"As chair of the management committee of our historic Tuncurry Memorial Hall, we had tried various grant funding applications to buy a digital grand piano, but these were unsuccessful," Mrs Vaughan said.
A full acoustic concert grand is not possible to have in the hall as the building is not air conditioned.
Former Forster High School student, Steven Gill returned to live in the area and Company of Voices warmly welcomed him into the singing and musical community.
"Imagine our surprise and complete amazement when Steven announced that he intended to offer us the piano," Mrs Vaughan said.
"Now we have the wonderful digital grand piano, opportunities exist to invite performing artists and other ensembles of all musical genres to come and play in our historic hall."
Steven said he was very excited to be donating the new Roland 609 grand piano to Company of Voices.
"I hope performers and audiences enjoy what it has to offer for many years to come," he said.
The piano will have its first outing and performance at Company of Voices' upcoming concert, Songs of Love and War ... and a Piano, at Tuncurry WW1 Memorial Hall on Sunday, August 27 at 2pm.
Tickets are $20, concessions $15, and entry is free for students 16 and under. Tickets will be available at the door on the day, or online at www.humantix.com.
Keep up to date with Company of Voices on its Facebook page.
