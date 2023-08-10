It's hard to fathom that this beautiful little girl was found, dumped in a pile of rubbish, at the local tip in Cobar.
She was believed to have been just one-week-old at the time.
A few weeks later little Clover - as she had been named - was brought back to Sweet Pea Animal Hospital for observation, rehabilitation, and a second chance of life.
Now thriving in foster care and at six months of age Clover is ready for adoption.
Clover is a gorgeous mixed breed female kitten.
Her personality will have everyone in hysterics, from her enthusiastic leaps, incredible climbing ability, the head butts for pats, not to mention her extremely cute face.
Clover will certainly be a lively addition to one lucky family.
Unfazed by her rough start to life, Clover is the happiest and most confident kitten to ever stay at Sweet Pea.
She takes everything in her stride and is always excited to have human company.
Due to a medical condition, Clover must be an only cat for the remainder of her life, unless strict separation from other cats is possible.
She will best suit a home where she has plenty of space to run, climb and play and would especially love a secure outdoor enclosure to spend time in.
Clover's adoption fee is $250 - this contributes towards her medical care and food while she has been living with us at Sweet Pea.
Apply to adopt this awesome girl today.
Cass 6555 2555.
