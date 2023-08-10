Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Pet of the Week

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 11 2023 - 8:54am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clover is ready for adoption. Picture supplied.
Clover is ready for adoption. Picture supplied.

It's hard to fathom that this beautiful little girl was found, dumped in a pile of rubbish, at the local tip in Cobar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.