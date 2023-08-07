Long-time Pacific Palms Surf Life Saving Club member, Rod 'Rocket' Williams was remembered in the best possible way on the weekend.
Last Saturday, August 5 family and friends got together for the official christening of IRB, Rod Rocket Williams.
Rod, who became involved in surf lifesaving back in 1999 when his daughter Elana (Knight) joined the club to row boats, died on Christmas Day 2022 from a brain tumour.
Rod quickly gravitated towards the IRB powered boats at carnivals and in the years following found his niche setting courses and problem solving many of the issues associated with a surf carnival, such as lines and anchors not attaching, boats not working, competitor or official disputes.
Rod's devotion to the sport of IRB racing was one avenue where Rod's mentorship came into play.
Through the years Rod mentored IRB people from being a judge in boats through to on the sand officials.
Rod also mentored people off the beach as he was a great judge of character and would make himself available to sit and listen and give appropriate advice where needed.
Rod was passionate about IRBs and he was a trainer and assessor for many years so it is very fitting that Rod has an IRB named after him.
As a sign of the respect Rod had a large number of people attend the christening and many were friends who Rod mentored, others were friends he enjoyed travelling with to carnivals.
The club would like to thank the Williams family and all those that took the time to attend.
RELATED: Two life members at Pacific Palms
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.