Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Family and friends got together for the official christening of IRB, Rod Rocket Williams at Pacific Palms on Saturday

By Michael Patroni
August 7 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pacific Palms SLS club members and Williams family and friends celebrated the naming of the IRB on Saturday, Picture supplied.
Pacific Palms SLS club members and Williams family and friends celebrated the naming of the IRB on Saturday, Picture supplied.

Long-time Pacific Palms Surf Life Saving Club member, Rod 'Rocket' Williams was remembered in the best possible way on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.