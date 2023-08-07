Great Lakes Advocate
Home/Comment

Letter to the editor

August 7 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gillespie is voicing his position
Gillespie is voicing his position

Do Mid-Coasters agree to our elected member using his taxpayer paid electoral allowance (as done by all members) to distribute pamphlets which include misinformation, possibly protected by parliamentary privilege, about the Voice Referendum?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.