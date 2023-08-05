Time goes by and as you get older you remember.
What were your early motoring interests? What was your first car/bike? What was your favourite car/bike? How many have you owned over the years?
I thought I might do some reminiscing. Today I'll look at vehicles not many readers would have owned, but I did - buses.
Let me put this in context. I have always had an interest (and still do) in heavy vehicles.
Part of my growing up years we lived in Tempe (in South Western Sydney), at the rear of an Ampol Service Station on the Princess Highway, directly opposite Tempe Bus Terminal/Depot.
I was fascinated by the government buses coming in and out of the depot.
In about 1979 I purchased an exPTC AEC Regal III single decker bus (exMO2547) for $850 off the PTC.
Over the years I owned ex-government buses AEC Regal IV (exMo2788), AEC Regent III double decker (exMo2643) plus an ex-Kirklands of Lismore Bedford SB coach.
My kids were growing up at the time and I was a member of the Historic Commercial Vehicles Association (which run the Sydney Bus Museum in Leichhardt).
We had much family fun in the old buses. We used them for special events in Sydney on a regular basis.
I was often asked if I bought the vehicles for caravans. The answer a definatative NO they were VINTAGE VEHICLES!!!
The buses have all gone now but many happy memories remain. What about you?
Footnote - Rear platform double deck AEC, Leylands and Albions ex-government double deck buses are now selling for up to $150,000. I think I paid about $5000 for mine.
