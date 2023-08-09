CHAMPION Forster bowler, Sarah Boddington proudly describes herself as a 'country girl' and has no intention of moving to the city to further her career.
"I'm often asked when I'm moving to Sydney to play against the top players,'' the 31-year-old said.
"But I'm a full-on country girl. I just love being in a country town.
"I enjoy playing with and against the top girl in Sydney, but I feel more comfortable living here.
"It's beautiful here as well.''
Born on the South Coast, Sarah moved from Bomaderry to the Great Lakes.
She started bowling with the Tuncurry Beach club before switching to Forster.
Staying in the Great Lakes hasn't had a detrimental effect on her bowling career, which started in 2002.
She'd previously played soccer.
I enjoy playing with and against the top girl in Sydney, but I feel more comfortable living here.- Forster lawn bowler, Sarah Boddington
Her impressive CV includes winning state championships while she's been a permanent member of the NSW side for nearly a decade with more than 100 appearances for the state.
She represented Australia as an 18-year-old and said previously she hoped to eventually return to the national side.
Sarah represented NSW last week in a five test series against Victoria at Warilla.
She led for the team skipped by Dawn Hayman from St Johns Park.
NSW won a tightly contested five match series 3-2, however, led 3-0 after the opening three matches.
Sarah is now hoping to retain her place in the NSW side for the upcoming Australian sides championships to be played in Perth in October.
She will also have district championships to play in the next few weeks.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.