Not many people get to transition into retirement on their own terms.
When Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club general manager, Terry Green began planning for this chapter of his life, he was in a quandary.
Terry wanted to spend more time with his family - including his three grandsons - and complete the last chapters of his book, But, he also didn't want to give up his strong community ties.
Recognising the tremendous contribution and dedication Terry has made to to both club and the community during his 13 years with the popular club, Sydney head office created a new position.
Later this year Terry will step down from his role and move into a new role as head of community engagement.
"I am trying to wind-down my work load," Terry told the Great Lakes Advocate this week.
"But, in saying that, this will probably increase it," he said.
"I am very passionate about our community."
A passion which is more than evident in the many sectors of the community he champions both on a personal level and as the club's manager.
He has been a long-time supporter of junior and senior rugby league, the Great Lakes Womens Shelter, Great Lakes Pearl Dragons, served on a dementia committee with the late Stephen Bromhead, Tuncurry Public School, supported western NSW communities through bushfires and drought and introduced the weekly Men's Walk - just to name a few.
In the four years since Terry began the Men's Walk the group has grown from three to 40-50 regular walkers.
His passion project is an informal support group which provides social connection for blokes, who walk and talk in a regular and healthy way.
Terry says his new role will give him more opportunity to become even more involved with community organisations like service clubs and the Forster Tuncurry Business Chamber.
"The Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club has always been committed to providing exceptional experiences and foster a strong bond without our community."
Many would not know Terry was instrumental in collaborating with Pinks Carnival to give children with a disability the opportunity to enjoy the many rides at their own pace, while children and their families visiting Ronald McDonald Family Retreat Forster are treated to free entertainment.
Some members of the community, and the Family Retreat, have been recipients of the club's volunteer Do Something Day.
His next project is to reach out to 'senior' members of the community who need a helping hand.
Terry acknowledged St Johns Park Bowling Club, which amalgamated with Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club in 2001.
"I have been very fortunate to work for such a great organisation," he said.
"They really appreciate what we do.
"I have had the privilege of being part of this wonderful club for many years and I am grateful for the opportunities it has provided me to serve our community.
"In my new role a head of community engagement I wil have to chance to focus on strengthening our ties with the community organising events and ensuring that the club remains an inclusive and welcoming place for all."
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
