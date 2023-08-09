Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Six Forster Tuncurry junior footballers have been selected flag bearers for the world cup quarter finals on Saturday

MM
By Mick McDonald
August 10 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tuncurry-Forster's Lilly Thomas, Ellie McDonald, Tahlia Rose Hinsby, Huntah Lynch, Milla Lynch and Danni Lynch are off to the World Cup quarter final on Saturday night. Photo Tuncurry Forster FC
Tuncurry-Forster's Lilly Thomas, Ellie McDonald, Tahlia Rose Hinsby, Huntah Lynch, Milla Lynch and Danni Lynch are off to the World Cup quarter final on Saturday night. Photo Tuncurry Forster FC

SIX Tuncurry Forster junior footballers will have some of the best seats in the stadium when the Matildas tackle France in the Women's World Cup quarter final this Saturday night, August 12 at Accor Stadium in Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.