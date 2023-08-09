SIX Tuncurry Forster junior footballers will have some of the best seats in the stadium when the Matildas tackle France in the Women's World Cup quarter final this Saturday night, August 12 at Accor Stadium in Sydney.
They will be flag bears for the game.
The Tuncurry Forster half dozen are Lilly Thomas, Tahlia Rose Hinsby, Ellie McDonald, Huntah Lynch, Danni Lynch and Milla Lynch.
"Our club was drawn out of a hat by Northern NSW Football to provide six flag bearers for the quarter final,'' Tuncurry Forster president, Kristy Ragno said.
"The players had to be between 12 and 17, so we popped all our girls' names into a draw," she said.
The draw was done by the Jeff Summers Academy.''
The girls will arrive at the stadium five hours before kick-off to get a rundown of what's required.
"The flag bearers are all provided with a uniform, which they get to keep, which is awesome,'' Kristy said.
"They also get two tickets to the game. I know they're really excited and this is a wonderful opportunity for them," she said.
The Matildas stormed into the quarter final after beating Denmark 2-0 in the round of 16 last Monday evening, August 7 before more than 75,000 spectators at Accor Stadium.
France secured a spot in equally as convincing style by beating Morocco 4-0.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
