An improvement program to upgrade community halls on the Mid-Coast is now complete.
From January 2020 to June 2023 $1.4million in repairs and improvements were made to the 23 council owned and 32 community owned halls.
MidCoast Council worked with the hall committees and communities to determine priority upgrades, in line with the funding agreement.
A wide range of improvements included switchboard, lighting, and generator upgrades, replacement of external cladding, drainage repairs and new amenities.
"Community halls are the heart of many Mid-Coast communities and they played an important role during the 2019 black summer bushfire disaster," MidCoast Council strategy and projects manager, Amanda Hatton said.
Mid-Coast community halls provided a meeting point for communities to come together to get through the devastation of the event, and to gain support in the aftermath.
"The Bushfire Recovery Exceptional Assistance Immediate Support Package allowed us to invest in these valued community facilities and ensure that they are equipped to support our communities in the face of future disasters," Ms Hatton said.
To learn more about our community halls, visit https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/community-halls
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.