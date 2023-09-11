Imagine being able to seek advice, or draw on the knowledge and wisdom of a grandparent who died 50 years ago.
Do you ever wonder where some of your traits come from, what steered you in a certain professional or personal direction, what your parents did on their first date?
These questions and many more are all part of an ambitious plan by Tuncurry couple, Hector and Monique Lucenti who are working on an app to capture and store the future of family story telling using the fast growing concept of artificial intelligence (AI).
"We believe everybody has a story to tell," The Beech Geek founder, Hector said.
According to Monique their Preserve app was a super easy-to-use platform that allowed the user to record their story via Bliss transcription, save and store them securely.
"Powered by AI your generations will have a super enhanced, superactive way to 'chat' to your stories and discover more about your family and their lives," she said.
"You tap on the phone or computer, tell your story and leave it up to technology to capture and store it," Hector said.
"It's press, talk and store."
And, in the future - 'chat'.
The core function of the app is not to store photos but story telling, he said.
"Photos and videos can capture a moment in time, but they do not tell the full story, they cannot relate an incident or share moments."
While the couple is still looking for investors and investigating the availability of grants, they believe their Preserve app will be up and running in time for Christmas.
The couple has already interviewed more than 50 people, many of whom they discovered were time poor, overwhelmed with day-to-day life, and basically, didn't know where to start recording their stories.
They didn't believe they were good writers, or did not think other people would be interested in their stories, Hector said.
"But, these could be interesting for their grandchildren, to talk about their first date, their first car or first job.
"You may think nothing is important, but your grandchildren may.
"When my dad talks about the war in Italy I don't know what they were thinking, what were their struggles, what the time was like."
The couple lament the technology wasn't more widely available in the three years leading up to Monique's mum's death from cancer in 2020.
"These were critical times; she was such a vault of knowledge."
But, the family had to struggle through doctor's appointments, hospital visits, treatments, balancing medication, being a wife and a mum to a young family and my own career, Monique said.
Undertaking market research before developing Preserve, the couple established that one million Australians were already paying for ancestry services.
"We estimated in the beginning we could capture five percent of this market which is about 50,000 users.
"The sky is limited only by your imagination; your life would be lost if it wasn't documented.
"That is why we are so excited to get to market quickly.
"Passing on their stories is what is important and interacting with those stories."
