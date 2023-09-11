Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

The development of an app will enable future generations to 'chat' with past generations

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated September 12 2023 - 10:03am, first published September 11 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tuncurry entrepreneurs, Monique and Hector Lucenti capturing and preserving life stories through AI. Picture Simon Gould.
Tuncurry entrepreneurs, Monique and Hector Lucenti capturing and preserving life stories through AI. Picture Simon Gould.

Imagine being able to seek advice, or draw on the knowledge and wisdom of a grandparent who died 50 years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.