Council's vision to keep the water flowing

The Nabiac borefield site, which is surrounded by a saltwater estuary, is constantly monitored, MidCoast Council infrastructure and engineering services director, Rob Scott says.
Mr Scott was addressing a question from Dheera Smith who asked how the bore water sometimes gets salty and how that could be addressed.
He explained there was an interface between the fresh and salt water, which council constantly checked.
"In times when it is dry we would expect that interface to shift inwards towards the body of the aquifer as the volume of the freshwater in the system is reduced, particularly by extraction, " he said.
"That is why we are cautious in terms of the level of extraction."
Mr Scott said council was looking at electrical conductivity of the water to monitor where that saltwater/freshwater interface sat.
The information was shared while councillors were discussing the contract for the construction of the Nabiac Borefield Stage 2B project during the July monthly ordinary meeting last week.
Councillors agreed unanimously to award the contract to Stowe Pty Ltd.
The project is part of a larger initiative to ensure the Manning Water Supply System is drought resilient and to increase the capacity of raw water available for treatment and storage at the Nabiac Water Treatment Plant.
Five additional bores will increase the total extraction capacity to 18ML/day of raw water.
The new bores will also enable council to 'spread the load' across the borefield, allowing bores to rest for longer periods of time and at the same time help the borefield operation to be more sustainable.
The contract involves extension of the high-voltage infrastructure to the new bore pump station sites.
The existing infrastructure was designed to be extended to accommodate this work.
The upgrade of the Nabiac borefield in conjunction with the Nabiac water treatment plant (WTP) upgrade immediately reduces the risk of being unable to maintain the supply of water to the community in a drought, report authors, Mitchell Stace and Bill Baines published
"Our experience with the 2019-20 drought demonstrated that expansion of the bore water supply is far more acceptable to the community than relying on temporary desalination.
"It is also more cost effective.
"Not completing the project will also result in the loss of government funding."
The federal government has tipped in $1.4 million from the building better regions fund part four.
The project has already committed $519,500 for borehole drilling, $90,000 for access tracks, $120,000 for new bore pumps and $100,000 for principal-supplied borehole electrical control panels.
At the March 2023 council meeting the "ready to initiate" gateway report was endorsed, approving the estimated $8.1 million project cost estimate.
"I believe stage two will be a significant win for us and the community," Troy Fowler said.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
