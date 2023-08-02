Students compete in Local Government Challenge

Secondary schools from across the region converged on MidCoast Council for the Student Leaders' Challenge, which forms part of Local Government Week community activities.
All high schools in the region were invited with state schools, Wingham, Chatham and Gloucester high schools, Great Lakes College Tuncurry and senior campuses attending.
Students took a gruelling three-round challenge which tested their knowledge of local government and the Mid-Coast LGA (local government area).
The overall winner was Wingham High School, with second place going to Chatham High School and third place to Great lakes College Tuncurry Campus.
The students also met and heard from mayor, Claire Pontin, general manager, Adrian Panuccio, councillors Jeremy Miller and Alan Tickle as well as staff members.
Students learned about the local area, career opportunities at council, and opportunities to have more input into civic life.
Find out more about the quiz and other Local Government Week activities at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Local-Government-Week-2023
The School Leaders' Challenge was supported by MidCoast Council and Regional Industry Education Partnerships.
