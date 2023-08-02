Remembering our Vietnam vets

I happened to see that 2023 is the 50th anniversary of the Australian army's withdrawal from Vietnam and the 60th anniversary of Australia's involvement in that war.
An organisation called Vietnam Veterans Vigil (easy to Google) has listed the gravesites in Australia, of Aussie soldiers KIA in Vietnam and they're encouraging people to pay their respects at 11 am on Thursday, August 3.
A bit more research and I found that Peter Brambles, a sapper who was killed by a landmine in 1968, is buried at the Forster cemetery.
I looked at a photo of Peter and he could have been any one of the thousands of Aussies who fought there including the 523 KIA.
We were suntanned, fit, cocky and bullet-proof, the best soldiers in the world.
Muscles in our s..t we used to say.
We had no idea we were killing and being killed for nothing.
I've never marched on ANZAC day but as I write this I'm wondering if I might pay a visit to Peter's grave tomorrow.
I feel like I know him well. We both thought we were saving our country and nothing could harm us.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.