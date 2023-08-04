Literacy program available throughout the Mid-Coast

A free service to help people with reading, writing, spelling or learning the English language continues to thrive in libraries across the Mid-Coast.
The Better Reading, Better Communities program was launched in the Great Lakes six years ago by a group of volunteers initially to help Year 5 and 6 Aboriginal students.
The program is now available to all members of the community, both children and adults under the guidance of trained volunteer literacy tutors.
This can help people to become more confident in everyday literacy tasks such as filling out forms and keeping up with the news, MidCoast Council libraries and community services manager, Alex Mills said.
"Even small tasks such as reading medicine labels can be challenging for some, so we encourage people to take advantage of this free service to help feel more confident in everyday tasks," Mr Mills said.
Everyone's invited to find out more about how the program works, arrange to meet with a tutor, or express an interest in becoming a literacy tutor.
Call in to Forster library or phone Meredith on 7955 7421.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.