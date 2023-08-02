A daring rescue off One Mile Beach has been praised by Lower North Coast lifesaving director, Nathan De Rooy.
The high level inter-agency recovery between Surf Life Saving (SLS) and NSW Police has been acknowledge with a Surf Life Saving NSW Rescue of the Month award.
Just after 2pm on June 18 a welfare concern for a man at Bennetts Head - a popular lookout on the northern corner of One Mile Beach - was raised.
Known by Forster police, the man was threatening self-harm on the exposed cliff face.
Members from the Forster SLS club callout team and Lower North Coast support operations, Nathan de Rooy, Bruce Higgs, Joe Williams, Beth Lee, John Quinn, and Greg Randall, arrived on scene as the man began to scale down the cliff using a path carved through the landscape.
"Not many people rock fish from this spot, it's quite dangerous to get to actually," Nathan said.
Initially, the man positioned himself on a rocky platform, before jumping into the water and swimming into a nearby cave.
"There were crystal clear skies, no wind and the water was dead flat so risk was pretty low.
"The man had worked his way into a little air pocket in the cave as the tide was coming in, so with the change of tide he probably only had half an hour before he'd be properly stuck.
"We hadn't really done a rescue like it, but we had to act quickly."
A plan was devised to safely extricate the man from the cave using surf life saving assets and an inflatable rescue boat (IRB) was considered the best option to enter the narrow cave.
NSW Police accompanied surf life saving volunteers, Beth Lee and Greg Randall into the cave, with a second IRB on scene as back-up, before successfully rescuing the man from his precarious position.
Returning to base, the IRBs also collected police officers from the rock platform as rising tides had made it difficult to return to the top of the cliff that the man had climbed down.
Nathan praised the positive collaboration of emergency service agencies which allowed for a seamless rescue.
"The relationship we have with all agencies here is second to none, many of their resources all come from Newcastle, so they rely on surf assets heavily for quick response," he said.
