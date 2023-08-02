Funding from the federal government's eighth round of the stronger communities program continues to be rolled out across the Great Lakes.
The latest recipient was the Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association which received funding to replace and upgrade equipment at the Tea Gardens Swimming Pool.
"These funds will be used replace the water damaged lap pool timer and old pool flags," Member for Lyne, David Gillespie said.
"The lap pool timer is water damaged and very old and difficult for lap swimmers and racers to see (including school children, nippers and Myall Masters who race at the public pool)," Dr Gillespie said.
"The flags are damaged and needed for safety and backstroke."
The program provides $150,000 in assistance towards local community projects in each electorate across Australia and allows groups to apply for grants of between $2500 and $20,000 without matching funding and up to 20 groups will be awarded funding per electorate.
Local governing bodies and organisations that fall under them are only eligible to apply for up to 50 percent of the project costs and provide matching funding.
