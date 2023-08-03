Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Sarah Boddington heads to Warilla this week to represent NSW in a series against Victoria

MM
By Mick McDonald
August 3 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Boddington heads to Warilla on the south coast this weekend for a five test series against Victoria. She'll play lead. Picture Jeanene Duncan.
Sarah Boddington heads to Warilla on the south coast this weekend for a five test series against Victoria. She'll play lead. Picture Jeanene Duncan.

FORSTER bowler, Sarah Boddington is on the road again this week, heading to Warilla on the South Coast to represent NSW in a series against Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.