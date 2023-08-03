FORSTER bowler, Sarah Boddington is on the road again this week, heading to Warilla on the South Coast to represent NSW in a series against Victoria.
Play starts this Friday, August 4 with five tests played over the weekend.
"We play Friday afternoon then Friday night and we have two more on Saturday,'' Sarah said.
"We have one on Sunday before I head home on Sunday afternoon.''
Sarah will lead the fours team skipped by Dawn Hayman from St Johns Park.
She has been a NSW regular for some years and has her sights set on the nationals to be held in Perth in October.
Here the Australian champion of champions and Australian sides championships will be played.
She's hoping to retrain her berth in the state team for the sides championships.
I don't think I played well in the singles, but I thought I played pretty good in the triples and fours against tough opponents.- Lawn bowler, Sarah Boddington
"I won't find out if I've made the side for a few weeks,'' Sarah said.
"I'd love to make it again, though. I'd like to think I'm a fair chance.''
A strong performance in Warilla will help her cause.
She's just back from the state championship finals played at Wollongong.
Here Sarah played singles, where she was the defending champion as well as skipping teams in the triples and fours.
Sarah bowed out at sectional stage in the singles, beaten by eventual winner, Jessica Cottell from Cabramatta.
The triples and fours combinations both made finals.
Overall, Sarah was reasonably happy with her form in Wollongong.
"I don't think I played well in the singles, but I thought I played pretty good in the triples and fours against tough opponents,'' she said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
