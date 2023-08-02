Great Lakes Advocate
Taree Artists Inc needs more members

By Julia Driscoll
August 2 2023 - 10:00am
The 2023 Taree Open Art Exhibition was held at Taree High School hall. Picture by Scott Calvin.
Taree Artists Inc (TAI) is seeking new members, and asking current members to step up for the committee, or else the non-profit organisation will cease to exist next year.

