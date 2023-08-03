FORSTER Hawks women's league tag side look set to be the club's only representative in this year's Group Three Rugby League finals series.
There are three matches remaining before the start of the playoffs.
The Hawks first and reserve grade teams are well out of contention while the under 18s would need to win all the remaining matches and rely on other results going their way.
Forster's league tag currently sit in second place on 18 points, two shy of leaders Port City.
The Hawks are four clear of third placed Taree City.
It looks certain the Hawks and Taree City will meet in the preliminary semi-final on Sunday, August 27 at a venue to be determined.
Forster plays Port Sharks at Port Macquarie on Sunday in league tag, with the remaining grades heading to Kempsey to meet Macleay Valley.
The league tag side had a commanding 28-0 win over Wingham at the Harry Elliott Oval at Tuncurry last Sunday, running in six tries.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
