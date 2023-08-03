Great Lakes Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Forster's league tag sit in second place on 18 points, two shy of leaders Port City

MM
By Mick McDonald
August 3 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forster Hawks sit in second spot in Group Three women's league tag.
Forster Hawks sit in second spot in Group Three women's league tag.

FORSTER Hawks women's league tag side look set to be the club's only representative in this year's Group Three Rugby League finals series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.