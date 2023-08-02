Great Lakes Advocate
The Dolphins are destined to be in the minor semi-final of the men's and women's 10s competition to be played

August 3 2023 - 3:00am
Madi Rogers puts boot to ball for Forster Dolphins during a women's 10 game this season in Taree. The Dolphins play Wallamba at Nabiac on Saturday.
TWO games of the Lower North Coast Rugby Union season-proper are to be played with Forster Tuncurry Dolphins meeting Wallamba on Saturday, August 5 at Nabiac before facing off against Old Bar at the Peter Barclay Field at Tuncurry in the final round.

