TWO games of the Lower North Coast Rugby Union season-proper are to be played with Forster Tuncurry Dolphins meeting Wallamba on Saturday, August 5 at Nabiac before facing off against Old Bar at the Peter Barclay Field at Tuncurry in the final round.
The Dolphins are destined to be in the minor semi-final of the men's and women's 10s competition to be played on Saturday, August 19.
"We can't get beaten for a place in the semis in either grade,'' club president, Greg Harvie said.
However, he said it was unlikely the Dolphins could claim a place in the major semi.
Captain-coach, Blake Polson has been sidelined for much of the season with a neck injury and Harvie said he wasn't sure if he'll return for the finals.
Wauchope will finish minor premier in the men with Manning Ratz in second spot.
We can't get beaten for a place in the semis in either grade.- Forster Tuncurry club president, Greg Harvie.
The Ratz and Gloucester have dominated the women's 10s this season and will fight out the major semi-final at Wauchope on August 19.
Forster had the weekend off with the bye to freshen up for Saturday's clash against Wallamba.
The Bulls had a 20-10 win over the Ratz at Taree and this should cement their finals berth.
Defending premiers, Wallamba, have endured an at times difficult season, but showed signs against the Ratz they are coming good at the right time.
The Ratz have been hit hard by injuries and have now lost three of their last four games to drop out of contention for the minor premiership.
Wallamba is still under some pressure from Old Bar for fourth place.
Old Bar host the Ratz this weekend.
