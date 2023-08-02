KRISTY Ragno is Tuncurry-Forster Football Club's one woman band.
She holds down the positions of president, secretary, canteen manager and amenities cleaner.
"It's hard to get volunteers these days and someone has to do the work,'' she said.
"It does take up a lot of my time...more than I would like sometimes.''
Kristy took over as president last November.
"We have a long family history with the club,'' she said.
"My father-in-law, Maurie Rango, started the club 51 years ago.
"Last year my son put his hand up to be president because no-one wanted to do it.
"He was only 22 and it was too much for him, so I helped him out.
"So it just seemed the next thing would be for me to step into the position.''
However, that was just the start.
"Unfortunately the canteen manager, secretary and coaching co-ordinator all left," Kristy said.
"No-one put their hand up to fill those jobs, so I do the lot," she said.
"I think I've locked in a secretary for next year so that will be awesome.
"But the more help the better.''
While it had been time consuming, Kristy said the work was rewarding and was proud the club's numbers have grown this year.
"It's been a huge year for the club.
"We've been given opportunities from Mid Coast Football to host additional gala days, along with junior development days, the NPL and Women's Premier League games.
"We've been smashing it this year with the few volunteers we have.
"I might lead a lot of the stuff we do, but I can't do it without the people behind me.''
A further highlight was the club's younger age teams attending a Newcastle Jets A-League game.
"They got to walk onto the field with the Jets and also play games at halftime.
"Our eight-year-old girls side went to the Matildas Cup of Nations game.
"They got to go out on the field while the Matildas were warming up.''
As well six of the club's female players will act as flag bearers for the Women's World Cup quarter final in Sydney on Saturday, August 12 (more on this next week).
The Tigers field teams from under sixes through to senior men and women and over 35 men.
"We run a program on Saturday mornings called Tiger Cubs for 3-5 year olds.
"They come along and get some basic ball skills.
"My son started that initiative last year and it has been very successful.
"The Jeff Summers Academy runs it for us.''
Kristy admits the football season can be challenging, but hasn't put a time frame on how long she'll stay in any of the positions she currently holds.
"The club has a real family vibe and everyone seems happy.
"We're getting positive feedback from other clubs through the gala days we've run."
