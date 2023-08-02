MORE than 300 players will take part in the Forster Holiday Village Senior Tennis Tournament, beginning Friday, August 4.
Players will range in age from 30-75 years.
Saturday matches will be played in three centres in Forster, Tuncurry and Hallidays Point.
Matches will be get underway with singles, followed by doubles on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
"We'll have players here from Queensland and Victoria and all around NSW,'' Forster Tennis Club's Jamie McDonagh said.
About 10 per cent of the entries are from the Great Lakes.
This will be the tournament's 30th anniversary, although the pandemic did cause some postponements.
"It was only a small event when it first started, but it has just grown,'' Jamie said.
"Now it would be the biggest seniors tournament in NSW," he said.
The tournament also had national seniors ranking points.
Jamie said the field would include a number of Australian representatives in their respective age groups along with national age division champions.
"It's a strong field,'' he said.
"There will be some great tennis played here over the weekend.''
It has been a busy year on tennis courts in the Great Lakes.
Along with club competitions, the Twin Towns Open Championship and senior and junior country championships have all been played here.
