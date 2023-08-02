Great Lakes Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Forster Holiday Village Senior Tennis Tournament will begin this Friday, August 4.

MM
By Mick McDonald
August 2 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More than 300 players are expected to contest the Forster Holiday Village Senior Tennis Tournament starting on Friday.
More than 300 players are expected to contest the Forster Holiday Village Senior Tennis Tournament starting on Friday.

MORE than 300 players will take part in the Forster Holiday Village Senior Tennis Tournament, beginning Friday, August 4.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.