FORSTER'S Dennis Reaves is aiming for a strong performance at the Australian Pickleball Championships to be played in Sydney next month following his success in the inaugural Sydney Singles tournament.
Seventy-two-year-old Reaves will contest the full court singles along with the mixed and men's doubles at the nationals.
He's had success in doubles at the Queensland championships held earlier this year, just months after taking up the sport.
He won the intermediate 60 plus division the Sydney Singles.
"You get intermediate and then advanced, so intermediate is like B-grade,'' he said.
The event started with a round robin before advancing to the knockout stages.
"I lost one of the pool games. It's the first to 15, win by two and I ended up losing 18-16,'' he said.
However, Reaves still moved through to the semi-finals and said he was fairly confident of his chances.
"In the semi-final one guy pulled out after the first point,'' he said.
"So, played the guy who beat me in the pool game in the final. I beat him in straight sets.''
Reaves only started playing pickleball last November.
If you've played tennis it doesn't take long to get used to pickleball- Dennis Reaves
"I had a friend over from New Zealand who is a keen player, so I had to find somewhere for her to play here.
"I went along with her and that's how I became involved,'' he said.
"Hallidays Point is the strongest club around here, so we went there.''
With a background playing tennis, Reaves adapted to the new game fairly quickly.
"If you've played tennis it doesn't take long to get used to pickleball,'' he said.
"I enjoy playing both now, although pickleball has taken over recently, just because it's a new sport for me.
"Pickleball has grown so quickly around here, all the tennis clubs are taking it up. It's one of the fastest growing sports in the world.''
He plays with the Hallidays Point club, the first established in this area.
However, tennis will take centre stage for him this weekend.
"I'm playing in the senior national senior ranking (tennis) titles at Forster this weekend. That's one of the bigger tournaments in NSW for seniors.
"There'll be 300 people coming to that.''
He'll play in the 70 plus division.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
