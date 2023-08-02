Great Lakes Advocate
Dennis Reaves is aiming for a strong performance at the Australian Pickleball Championships in Sydney

By Mick McDonald
August 2 2023 - 1:00pm
Dennis Reaves from Forster won the intermediate 60 plus division at the inaugural Sydney Singles pickleball tournament.
FORSTER'S Dennis Reaves is aiming for a strong performance at the Australian Pickleball Championships to be played in Sydney next month following his success in the inaugural Sydney Singles tournament.

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

