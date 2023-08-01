Forster business man, Coyne Graham has been elected Lyne Federal Electorate Council treasurer.
Joining Mr Graham on the new party leadership team is chairperson, Alison Penfold from Wauchope.
Katrina Carlon from Old Bar, Jim Looney, Bulahdelah and Bruce Parsons will continue their roles as secretary, vice-chairman and trustee.
Nationals members across the Lyne electorate elected for the new party leadership team following the Lyne the annual general meeting in Krambach last Saturday, July 29.
"The Lyne Federal Electorate Council is an important forum for Nationals members from across our region to discuss local and national issues and develop policies that governments implement," Member for Lyne, David Gillespie said.
"I congratulate the party members elected and thank them for stepping up to lead our party organisation locally," Dr Gillespie said.
"I pass on my thanks and appreciation to the outgoing chairman, Cliff Hoare from Harrington who has steered the Lyne FEC through the challenging years of COVID and several election campaigns.
"I am pleased he will continue to contribute to the party as vice-chairman."
The Lyne Federal Electorate Council is an important forum for Nationals members from across our region to discuss local and national issues and develop policies that governments implement.- David Gillespie
Ms Penfold said she was honoured to take on the role.
"It is a privilege and I am excited to work with the newly elected leadership team and for members," Ms Penfold said.
"As a grassroots organisation our commonsense policies based on our party values are developed from the ground up," she said.
"Our members know their communities and this knowledge is leveraged into policy at our state and federal conferences.
"This policy is what our MPs and senators take to the parliament and to government.
"We are keen for more people from across the electorate to get involved and help us to influence good policies for our region."
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.