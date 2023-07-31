Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Beatles legend Paul McCartney to play at McDonald Jones Stadium

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated August 1 2023 - 8:27am, first published 8:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BEATLES icon Sir Paul McCartney is coming to Newcastle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.