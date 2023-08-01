"There's nothing more fulfilling than bringing people together to transform the lives of the families who need our help," Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club member, Helen Townsend said earlier this week.
Helen is preparing for what only a few brave, but at the same time generous souls are happy to do.
Sacrifice their hair to raise funds for charity.
Later this month Helen will sit down in front of family, friends and strangers at Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club to have her hair removed to help raise money for The Family Retreat in Forster.
The Family Retreat is for the use of families with a seriously ill child, or those grieving the death of a child, the opportunity to take a break and spend some much-needed time together.
There are four, self-contained two bedroom cabins with amenities to ensure the entire family is catered for.
Located in a tranquil setting with stunning views of Wallis Lake, the Ronald McDonald Family Retreat is close to all that Forster has to offer.
Families can enjoy communal barbecue facilities and children can play with modern and sensory play panels located in the beautiful gardens.
Local businesses also pitch in, and each family receives a voucher booklet with up to $350 worth of complimentary or discounted services and attractions.
Helen's live shave will take place at Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club on Sunday, August 27 from 6.30pm.
Fundraising raffles will be held on August 25, 26 and 27.
Tickets on sale from 4:30pm and drawn from 6:30pm.
Please support Helen's fundraising efforts to keep Forster Ronald McDonald Family Retreat operational for these ill children and their families, Helen said.
