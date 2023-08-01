Great Lakes Advocate
Helen Townsend will shave her head later this month

August 2 2023 - 7:00am
Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club member, Helen Townsend will have her head shaved to raise money The Family Retreat, Forster. Picture supplied.
"There's nothing more fulfilling than bringing people together to transform the lives of the families who need our help," Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club member, Helen Townsend said earlier this week.

